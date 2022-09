…uh what?

Via Mediaite:

MSNBC host Joy Reid made a provocative connection between former President Donald Trump‘s possession of sensitive documents and a “rash” of deaths among U.S. spies.

On Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, the host connected the dots between the court filing showing the extent of evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago — including — “43 Empty Folders with ‘CLASSIFIED’ Banners” — and reports of U.S. intelligence assets being killed at an unusually high rate.

Keep reading…