Via Bearing Arms:

The ATF, along with their cousins, the multitude of other three letter agencies, have not been making friends lately. Under the Biden-Harris regime, the ATF has embraced the rogue moniker they’ve received, and are a stunning example of the complete breakdown of our checks and balances. The ATF fancies themselves lawmakers in addition to being stormtroopers. Our friends over at AmmoLand News uncovered some interesting stuff last week. My colleague John Crump reported on what the ATF might be planning based on the verbiage in a budget justification.

Keep reading….