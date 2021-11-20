Via Daily Caller:

A majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden’s speech attacking “MAGA [Make America Great Again] Republicans” was a “dangerous escalation in rhetoric,” a poll found Tuesday.

Over half of Americans, 56.8%, said the speech is dangerous rhetoric and is “designed to incite conflict amongst Americans,” the Trafalgar Group poll found. Approximately one-third of those surveyed, 35.5%, thought it was “acceptable campaign messaging” for the upcoming midterm elections.

The majority of Democrats, 70.8%, said it is acceptable for the president to say “MAGA Republicans” represent “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” Eighteen-point-seven percent of Democrats said the messaging is divisive. Nearly all Republicans, 89.1%, believed the speech to be a “dangerous escalation,” while 4.7% found it to be appropriate.

