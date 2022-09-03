Via Newsbusters:

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director (CISA) Jen Easterly is reportedly upset that “Big Tech” social media platforms don’t censor enough.

Her alleged comments were discovered in the discovery phase of a lawsuit that seems to grow more contentious by the day.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and the New Civil Liberties Alliance filed a lawsuit earlier in the year against President Biden and several administration officials for allegedly colluding with social media platforms to censor critical content.

Just the News reported on Thursday that the comments allegedly made by Jen Easterly seemed to confirm the plaintiffs’ allegations.

