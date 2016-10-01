Via NBC Chicago:

More than 50 people were shot across the city of Chicago over the Labor Day weekend, and as families mourn the victims of those shootings, others are also feeling the heartache that gun violence has wrought.

One such shooting occurred in the 8600 block of South Kingston at approximately 6:47 p.m. Sunday. In that incident, at least four people were, and two young men were killed in a hail of gunfire.

Their story is all too familiar to Pastor Tom Kennington of the South Chicago Christian Center, who knew the victims.

“I came by like a half hour before,” he said. “I got home, heard the shots, and came right back over.”