Via Fox News:

New “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Monday she hopes to represent former President Trump’s voters in the ABC show’s Republican seat, although she has become one of his staunchest critics and hopes he never returns to the White House.

“I’m a millennial and I worked in the Trump administration,” she said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a segment previewing the show’s upcoming season. “I’ve also since criticized the former president, but I still want to be a voice for the 74 million Americans who voted for him, and kind of tell them, from my experience, here’s why I won’t support him again, but here’s what a future Republican Party can and should look like. So that’s really what I’m hoping to meet the audience with.”

Griffin held a number of key positions in the Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Pentagon press secretary and White House communications director. Griffin resigned in December 2020, expressing pride in her time in the administration in her departing letter. Since Trump left office, Griffin has spoken out strongly against his stolen 2020 election rhetoric and become one of many Republican critics of Trump with lofty media perches.

