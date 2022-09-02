Via DailyMail:

Spotify was today accused of wrongly using its own official podcast chart to keep Meghan Markle at No 1 when she is lagging behind Joe Rogan and other stars in terms of daily listeners.

MailOnline can reveal that while Archetypes is ranked as the ‘Top Podcast’ in the US, the UK and all of Spotify’s main English-speaking markets – the first two shows with Mariah Carey and Serena Williams are as low as 25 – and no higher than five – in the streaming giant’s own ‘Top Episodes’ rankings.

Subscribers have accused the company of massaging its figures – or even manipulating its main chart – to keep the California-based royal at the top. MailOnline has asked Spotify to comment.

