Via Oil Price.com:

Germany and Norway, two of the wealthiest states in Europe, are among countries that are experiencing disruptions to everyday life that in some countries could lead to civil unrest.

This is according to risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, whose new civil unrest index report revealed that more than 50 percent of the 198 countries covered by the index saw an increase in civil unrest in the past quarter.

“The world is facing an unprecedented rise in civil unrest as governments of all stripes grapple with the impacts of inflation on the price of staple foods and energy,” principal analyst Torbjorn Soldvedt said.

“The data, covering seven years, shows that the last quarter saw more countries witness an increase in risks from civil unrest than at any time since the Index was released,” he noted.

If that’s not bad enough, Soldvedt said that the worst is still to come.

Keep reading…