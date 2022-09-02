Really?

Via The First:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul shocked millions of law-abiding residents in the Empire State Thursday when she declared there was no such thing as the concept of a “good guy with a gun.”

“This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop the bad guys with a gun, it doesn’t hold up. And the data bears this out, so that theory is over,” explained the Democrat.

“We don’t need guns on our streets. We don’t need people carrying guns in our subways. We don’t need people carrying guns in our schools. We don’t need people carrying in our places of worship. We don’t need them carrying them into bars or restaurants. Because that only makes people less safe,” she added.