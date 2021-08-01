Via MSN:

Roughly 75 people who entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico have been bused to Chicago, a sanctuary city.

And while Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday they will be “welcomed with open arms,” she had a strong message for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “and his enablers.”

“With these continued political stunts, Gov. Abbott has confirmed what, unfortunately, many of us had already known. That he is a man without any morals, humanity, or shame,” Lightfoot said.

She added that the Texas governor transporting those largely coming from Venezuela to her city is “racist and xenophobic” and then called him “unpatriotic” before shaming the bus companies for being “complicit for being a part of this indignity.”

Lightfoot acknowledged Chicago has been a sanctuary for “decades” and that every year, the city “welcomes hundreds of migrants,” adding that those who have arrived are receiving assistance from organizations such as Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army.