80+ terrorists on the Terrorist Watchlist have been encountered along our southern border since Pres. Biden took office.
His refusal to secure the border is a direct threat to our national security.
Texas is stepping up to protect Americans from these dangerous criminals. pic.twitter.com/wsopOYGokf
— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 30, 2022
…but how many got away?
Via ADN:
At least 81 individuals on the U.S. terrorist watchlist have been stopped at the border since President Joe Biden took office, said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
According to the Republican governor said that U.S. Border Patrol data shows that agents have intercepted 66 migrants on the terror watchlist at the U.S. border this year and another 15 since Biden took office, compared to an average of 3 terrorist subjects a year during previous administrations.
The terror watchlist is a federal database of known or suspected terrorists, according to the FBI. The list also includes those individuals who could be a potential threat to the country or those who associate with those who are threats.