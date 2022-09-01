Via Just The News:

The chief of staff for Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss who was caught defacing posters outside of GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office has resigned from his post.

Chief of Staff Tim Hysom will step down Friday, according to Rhode Island TV station WPRI-12.

“I appreciate Tim’s service in my office and wish him all the best in his new endeavor,” Auchincloss told the TV station.

Hysom will reportedly be joining a different congressional office, after working for Auchinson for about a year.

In June, Greene, a firebrand conservative, revealed the U.S. Capitol Police force had issued an arrest warrant for Hysom after he was repeatedly caught on surveillance camera putting stickers on one of the congresswoman’s posters outside of her office.

