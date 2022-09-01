She lost like four elections before people gave up and made her governor. The myth of her being popular is only true OUTSIDE of Alaska.

Via Just The News:

Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated former Alaska GOP Gov. Sarah Palin in the state’s special election to fill the vacant House seat left by the late GOP Rep. Don Young. The Associated Press called the race for Peltola, who took 51.5% of the vote. Palin and Peltola advanced to a general election as two of the top four finishers in an open primary on June 11, per Ballotpedia. The pair subsequently moved on to a one on one matchup. The Democrat will represent the deep red state for the remaining months of Young’s term, but will have to face a reelection effort in November to win a full term in office. The state traditionally favors Republicans by wide margins, making Peltola’s victory a significant upset. Both candidates will appear on the ballot in the November election to serve a full term. Keep reading…