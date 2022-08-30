Via Center Square:

(The Center Square) – A Seminole County GOP office in Florida was vandalized after President Joe Biden referred to voters who support President Donald Trump as “fascists” and after Democratic gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist called DeSantis supporters “hateful.”

Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel posted an image of the office that was vandalized, which shows the outside window spray-painted with graffiti stating, “Eat [expletive] fascists” with an A symbol referring to the violent fascist organization, Antifa.

The office was vandalized after Biden recently remarked at a Democratic fundraiser in Maryland that Republicans who support a “make America great again agenda,” referring to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign promise, were fascists.

