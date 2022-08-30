All they wanted to do was have gang bangs in gas station bathrooms and this happened!

Via ADN:

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) announced late Monday that an adult suffering from monkeypox died on Sunday, although it is still unknown if the virus itself played a part in the patient’s death.

If it is determined the patient died of monkeypox, it will be the first monkeypox death in the United States. Officials said that the adult had various severe illnesses before testing positive for monkeypox. An autopsy with the final report will be available in the next few weeks.

