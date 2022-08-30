Answer: Yes

Via Federalist:

A major Republican political action committee backed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pulling its funding from the crucial battleground state of Arizona, according to a new report.

As revealed by Politico, “The Senate Leadership Fund [SLF], which is aligned with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is scrapping roughly $8 million in ads — about half of its initial Arizona reservation — that were supposed to start in the early fall,” with the super PAC now set to begin airing ads in Arizona in early October.

Keep reading…