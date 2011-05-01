Via Daily Wire:

The California State Assembly passed a bill on Monday that seeks to establish the state as a sanctuary for children seeking transgender medical treatment, as well as parents who wish to put their children through such procedures.

The legislation, SB-107, appears to be in part pushed through as a response to other states taking action to limit the ability of parents to subject their children to transgender medical treatment.

The bill’s author, Senator Scott Wiener (D) tweeted Monday, “The Assembly just passed our trans state of refuge bill (SB 107) so trans kids & their families can come to CA if they’re being criminalized. States like TX are classifying gender-affirming care as child abuse & threatening to incarcerate parents. CA won’t stand by.”