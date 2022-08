Via Tennessee Star:

A Missouri school district will use spanking as a form of punishment in the 2022-2023 school year, according to the school handbook.

Cassville School District in Cassville, Missouri, is implementing a policy that uses spanking with a paddle as a form of punishment for students, according to the school handbook. Corporal punishment, or the use of physical force, will only be used to correct a K-12 student’s behavior when deemed necessary by the principal of the school.

