I can’t understand why our healthcare system is so expensive when people go to hospitals for a cold.

Via Fox News:

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who’s running for governor, announced on Sunday afternoon that he was recently diagnosed with a “bacterial infection” but is recovering.

O’Rourke made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday and said that he was being treated at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

He also said that some campaign events have been postponed due to the illness.

