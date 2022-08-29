Yes. Run for president the week after you win your second term as governor. Really classy move.

Via Washington Examiner:

“Ready for Ron,” a political action committee eager for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president, said today that the Federal Election Commission is attempting to stifle its effort to nudge the GOP superstar into the 2024 race.

After asking the FEC to clear its plan to give its petition of supporters free to the governor, the election agency appears headed to block the move, a surprise to the Florida-based group.

Keep reading…