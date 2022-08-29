Enjoy your illegals boys!

Via Center Square:

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is accelerating the state’s busing to New York City of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. through the southern border.

The majority coming in are believed to not have valid asylum claims, are bypassing federal immigration law, and instead of being deported are being released into the U.S. under new Biden administration policies, attorneys general who’ve sued the administration argue.

Rather than have the 5,000 people being apprehended a day in areas of Texas overwhelm local border communities, Abbott said he’s sending them north to the so-called “Sanctuary Cities” of Washington, D.C. and New York City.

