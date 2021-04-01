Via Fox News:

During a White House event on Friday, President Biden appeared to apologize to his own staff after being instructed to stop taking questions from reporters at the meeting.

Biden met with local officials and activists on Women’s Equality Day to discuss guaranteeing abortion access throughout the country in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.

Though the most attention-grabbing moment of the entire sit down came when a confused Biden tried to take one too many questions from the press and awkwardly apologized to his staff for taking “control” of the situation.