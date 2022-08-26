Via Daily Caller:

Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz warned Friday that the U.S. must have a viable military option for dealing with Iran as negotiations for a new nuclear deal near a climax, Axios reported. The pariah country’s military threat to U.S. interests will only increase with a deal, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Iran has amped up support for groups that pose a security threat to the U.S., including terrorist forces in the Middle East, transferring drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and plotting assassination attempts against Western opposition figures, according to multiple reports. At the same time, the Biden administration lacks a holistic strategy for countering the Iranian threat, instead choosing a deliberately weak posture to coax Iran into agreeing to a deal that could encourage further militarism, Middle East and national security experts told the DCNF.

“This administration doesn’t have a plan B,” said Behnam ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “It’s a cook in the kitchen with 20 fires blaring, just trying to move one pan from the front burner to the back burner.”