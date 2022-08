"Biden said [in his inaugural address] we should not view each other as adversaries in this country but as neighbors…how does 'semi-fascism' as a label for the Republican Party fit with that?"

DNC CHAIR JAIME HARRISON: Biden "has always been consistent"

🤔 pic.twitter.com/2Ixbis4pBe

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2022