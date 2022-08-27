God. Please stay….PLEASE

Via Fox News:

Billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco are urging Californians to resist the urge to move to Texas as the state faces an exodus of residents leaving for the Lone Star state.

The billboards use the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 school children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting, as a warning against living in Texas.

“The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” the billboard in Los Angeles reads, along with the words “Don’t mess with Texas” crossed out in red paint.

