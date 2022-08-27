Probably, he’s a Florida meth-head I hear.

Via Fox News:

TALLAHASSEE (FLV) – Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Charlie Crist in a Mark Levin interview after Crist told DeSantis supporters he did not want their vote.

“He is insulting the voters,” DeSantis said.

Crist is the Democrat nominee in the gubernatorial race against DeSantis. The day after the Florida primary, Crist called DeSantis supporters “haters”: “If you have hate in your heart, keep it there.”

“I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state – good Democrats, good Independents, good Republicans. Unify with this ticket. Unify with Val Demings and Charlie Crist. Unify with us,” he said. “Those who are haters – you’re gonna go off in your own world. And you better get right.”

The governor explained that his supporters are parents who care about their kids’ education.

