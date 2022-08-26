Via Newsbusters:

Meta (Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the quiet part out loud. He admitted to renowned podcast host Joe Rogan that Facebook censored the Hunter Biden laptop scandal after a general request from the FBI.

Zuckerberg went on Rogan’s podcast Aug. 25, and Rogan asked him about how Facebook deals with supposed “misinformation,” specifically highlighting the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Big Tech censored the Biden scandal just before the 2020 election, an action which the Media Research Center revealed helped Big Media and Big Tech steal the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. Zuckerberg readily admitted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had pressured his platform to censor content.

