Via Newsbusters:

The Department of Homeland Security has officially terminated its Orwellian plans for a Disinformation Governance Board. The action follows MRC Free Speech America, in conjunction with MRC Business, exposing the DGB’s leftist bias — including its connections to liberal billionaire George Soros.

The DHS announced in an Aug. 24 press release that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas terminated the Disinformation Governance Board and rescinded its charter after a recommendation from the Homeland Security Advisory Council. This development follows the DGB pausing operations after mass public backlash.

MRC Business was the first to expose how the DGB’s former co-chair, DHS Principal Deputy General Counsel Jennifer Daskal, previously worked as a fellow for Soros’ Open Society Institute “working on issues related to privacy and law enforcement access to data across borders.”