What’s funnier than this is that Memet Oz is going to lose to a clown like this.

INSANE: Democrat John Fetterman says if he had a magic wand to “fix one thing,” he would end “life without parole” for MURDERERS.

Fetterman claims it would “not make anyone less safe.” pic.twitter.com/OHryyEWYiP

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2022