Via MSN:

Police responded to a false 911 call at the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene early Thursday morning, the second “swatting” call targeting the Republican congresswoman in two days, authorities confirmed.

Two officers showed up to Greene’s home in Rome, Georgia, after receiving a call at 2:53 a.m. ET Thursday about “a male possibly shooting his family members and then himself,” according to a report from the Rome Police Department.

