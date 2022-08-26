Whoops!

Via ADN:

President Joe Biden announced plans on Wednesday to forgive $10,000 of student debt or up to $20,000 for those with Pell Grant for millions of Americans, with some projections estimating the government’s cost at about half a trillion dollars–but for Daniel Garza, president of the LIBRE Initiative, one of the nation’s largest Hispanic organizations, the move does not “address the root problem of rising college tuition prices.”

In fact, in a recent statement published by the LIBRE Initiative, the group said that, “many Latinos are not celebrating student loan forgiveness.”

