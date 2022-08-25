The rich get richer.

News reports indicate that President Biden intends to release details of a long-discussed plan to forgive student loans, including for many high-ranking political appointees serving in his administration. Whether or not speculation holds over a $10,000 forgiveness for individuals earning up to $125,000 annually, there are certain to be winners who are in senior policy making positions for President Biden. This will amount to a raise for his closest allies and aides, some of whom may have even participated in crafting the policy.

The losers are sure to be the American public, many of whom never went to college, worked and saved to avoid having to take out loans, or have already paid off their loans. With elections around the corner and record-high inflation caused in part by the administration’s policies, the timing is consistent with concerns that politics are driving policy, rather than sound principles.

