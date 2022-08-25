Via Daily Caller:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden’s announcement to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for certain borrowers “bold” despite saying last year Biden lacked the authority to do so.

Biden announced Wednesday he would be canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients while canceling up to $10,000 in student loans for those making under $125,000 a year.

“POTUS’ bold action is a strong step in Democrats’ fight to expand access to higher education,” Pelosi tweeted Wednesday. “By delivering historic targeted student debt relief to millions of borrowers, more working families will be able to meet their kitchen table needs as they recover from the pandemic.”