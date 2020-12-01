Via Daily Wire:

California is set to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035 in an unprecedented plan expected to be passed by state regulators in a vote Thursday.

The ban, which would be one of the first of its kind in the world, was proposed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in April to achieve Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s goal of reducing emissions by eliminating the sale of new gas cars by 2035.

“The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Newsom said in a statement to The New York Times.

California’s plan to eliminate the sale of gas-powered vehicles by the middle of the next decade also carries with it benchmarks to hit along the way. Under the plan, California will require 35% of new vehicles sold to produce zero emissions by 2026, jumping to 68% of new cars by 2030 before finally hitting 100% of new cars in 2035. Used cars would not be affected by the plan.