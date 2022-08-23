Via Newsbusters:

For the abortion-worshipping left, every live baby is a missed opportunity. For every unterminated pregnancy there’s a woman who can no longer have a big powerful career, carefree autonomy and meaningless casual sex. It’s a feminist nightmare. […]

Now, as reported by Axios, Yelp is putting warnings on listings for crisis pregnancy centers, lest babies slip through the abortion net.

Starting today, Yelp will add a consumer notice to both faith-based and non-faith-based crisis pregnancy centers noting that they “provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite.”

