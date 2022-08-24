Via NYP:

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of the House Democrats’ campaign fundraising arm, had no trouble holding off progressive rival Alessandra Biaggi following a hard-fought primary for the newly drawn 17th Congressional District.

With 55.9% of the expected vote in as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Maloney had 67.3% of the vote compared to 32.7% for Biaggi.

The contest pitted Maloney, 56, the Democratic Party establishment candidate with ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, against the 36-year-old Biaggi, one of the voices of the progressive left with backing from democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Working Families Party.

Biaggi entered the race with designs on doing to Maloney what she did to former state Sen. Jeff Klein to win a seat in Albany four years ago.

Keep reading…