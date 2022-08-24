Via DailyWire:

Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed that the reason he is leaving his job as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden in December has nothing to do with the possibility that Republicans might take over the House of Representatives in November and subsequently launch an investigation of his actions.

Fauci was confronted by Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday, the same day it was reported that Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), a harsh critic of Fauci, sent a letter to the National Institute of Health (NIH) demanding they preserve all records connected to Fauci. Paul has vowed to investigate Fauci.

Keep reading…