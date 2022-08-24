I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County.

Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am.

Via National Pulse:

Congressional firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported that she was swatted by police at her Rome, Georgia home at 1am on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

“Swatting” is commonly defined as “the action of making a false report of a serious emergency so that a SWAT team (= a group of officers trained to deal with dangerous situations) will go to a person’s home, by someone who wants to frighten, upset, or cause problems for that person”. The act usually involves heavily armed police.

