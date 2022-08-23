Yeah sure.

Via B911:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – At 09:06, Tuesday morning, Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the IRS building, located at 127 International Drive, when an employee reported feeling mildly ill after opening a suspicious letter. Out of an abundance of caution, that employee went through a decontamination process with the Fire Department before being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Responders immediately restricted access to the room that the letter was opened in, but employees throughout the rest of the building were allowed to continue their work. There were no evacuations but additional access to the parking lot and building was restricted during the investigation.

