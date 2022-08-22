Via Axios:

The percentage of Americans classified as “suffering” reached its highest level on record last month, per a Gallup survey released Monday.

Driving the news: 5.6% of Americans said they are “suffering” in July, up from the previous high of 4.8% measured in April.

July’s result is also higher than all previous estimates during the COVID-19 era, per Gallup.

The big picture: The percentage of U.S. adults classified as “thriving” has declined steadily since it reached a record high of 59.2% in June 2021.

July’s estimate of 51.2% adults classified as “thriving” is an 18-month low, per Gallup.

The percentage of Republicans who are classified as suffering has doubled since June 2021, Gallup found, and among Democrats, it has jumped to 5.4%, almost double the 2.9% from a year ago.

In addition to general life ratings, the percentage of Americans who report experiencing stress is up to 48%, compared with 43% in July 2021.