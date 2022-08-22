Via Daily Wire:

A New Jersey elementary school has changed its name following a reported student-led campaign to scrap Thomas Jefferson due to his affiliation with slavery.

Per Fox News, Thomas Jefferson Elementary in South Orange will now be known as Delia Bolden Elementary. That name was picked from a list of options that included other historical figures and some options that didn’t reference people at all.

The publication noted that Delia Owens was the first black woman to graduate high school in the area.

Keep reading…