Globalist whore.

Via MSN:

Liz Cheney has launched a new political action committee dedicated to defeating members of Congress who backed Donald Trump’s claim of a rigged election.

The 56-year-old Republican, who on Tuesday lost her seat in the House due to her condemnation of the former president, filed with the Federal Election Commission to transfer the remaining cash from her federal campaign account to her new PAC.

As of the end of July, she had a $7million war chest, The Wall Street Journal reported.

‘I’m going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers,’ Cheney said on ABC on Sunday morning.

‘We’ve got election deniers that have been nominated for really important positions all across the country.

‘And I’m going to work against those people. I’m going to work to support their oppo

Keep reading…