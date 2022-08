Via Just The NEws:

Nearly three-quarters of Americans say that the United States is headed in the wrong direction while a record 58% of Americans say the country’s best years are behind it, according to a new poll.

The NBC News survey showed that 35% of people think the United States’ best years are ahead, down from the peak of 45% who agreed in 1990.

About one in five Americans, 21%, said the nation is “headed in the right direction” while 74% said it is “off on the wrong track.”

Keep reading…