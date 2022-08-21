“I’m going to work against those people, I'm going to work to support their opponents. I think it matters that much.” https://t.co/ztgdHLNV99 pic.twitter.com/cHDGCmvihJ

After her primary defeat, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney tells @jonkarl that she will focus on working to keep election deniers out of office.

Via Daily Wire:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said on Sunday that she will support the opponents of GOP candidates whom she deems “election deniers.”

Cheney shared the comments Sunday during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I’m going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers,” she said during the interview.