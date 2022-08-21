Via Townhall:

If you didn’t think the state of New York could get any more woke, think again. In the land of radical liberal policies, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is taking it a step further.

Earlier this week, Hochul signed a bill that would ban the word “salesman” and replace it with “salesperson” as well as replace words such as “his” and “her” with the woke pronoun “they” and “them.”

Senate Bill 536, or the Salesman Law, was proposed to change forms of “gendered language” so that they would be more “inclusive” among everyone.

