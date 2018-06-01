Via Daily Wire:

A majority of Americans believe the ongoing crisis at the border represents some level of “invasion,” according to a new NPR/Ipsos poll.

Researchers surveyed 1,116 adults from across the United States on July 28-29 regarding their views on the ongoing immigration crisis at the border and how it relates to the presence of illegal drugs in the U.S. The poll has a confidence interval of 5.1 percentage points.

In response to the statement that the situation at the southern border represented an “invasion,” a majority of respondents responded affirmatively, with 28% answering that the statement is “completely true” and 25% saying it is “somewhat true.”