Via Shore Daily News:

According to a report on WJLA.com, “from George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way on what language is used when testing Virginia students on history in public schools.”

Every seven years, the Virginia Department of Education reviews standards of testing — they discuss and sometimes propose changes. Two of the proposed changes to Virginia’s history and social science standards of learning tests would eliminate calling George Washington the “Father of our Country” and James Madison the “Father of the Constitution.”

This is one of the items the new Virginia Board of Education is expected to discuss this week in Richmond.