Via Daily Caller:

A judge temporarily blocked part of the Stop-WOKE Act Thursday, a piece of Florida legislation restricting critical race theory (CRT) in schools and businesses and allowing individuals to sue over failure to comply with state standards, over First Amendment concerns, according to court documents.

The legislation banned CRT in schools, barred schools from hiring CRT consultants and banned schools and businesses from leveling guilt or blame on students or employees on the basis of their race and sex, targeting concepts like white privilege. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker took issue with the law’s restrictions on private businesses and imposed a temporary injunction against the latter provisions while a legal challenge brought by Florida corporations plays out.