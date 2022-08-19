Via Daily Caller:

The president and vice president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers defended a contract provision that states white teachers would be laid off first in a Friday appearance on ABC.

“This contract language was something that we are, first of all, extremely proud of for achieving but it also doesn’t go far enough,” Greta Callahan, president of the teachers’ union, told “GMA3” host Amy Robach. “We need to support and retain our educators, especially those who are underrepresented, and this language does one tiny, minuscule step towards that but doesn’t solve the real crisis we’re in right now.”

The contract language was agreed to after a three-week strike in March, according to CNN. Provisions in the contract require Minneapolis Public Schools to disregard seniority when prioritizing layoffs and instead lay off white teachers first.