Where the F*ck is all this money even going man? These people are just burning our money.

Via The Print:

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): The US Defence Department on Friday announced that it would provide a new USD 775 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery, and mine-clearing systems.

The package will be sent through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), a senior defense official said as quoted by CNN.

In this assistance, the US will give 15 Scan Eagle drones to assist with targeting reconnaissance for Ukraine’s artillery, 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs) that will allow the Ukrainians to move through mined areas, High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs) for Ukraine to target Russian radars and 1,500 tube-launched optically-tracked wire-guided missiles (TOW missiles) to target Russian armor, according to CNN.

